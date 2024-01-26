PM addresses first time voters from govt, aided colleges

On the occasion of National Voters’ day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first-time voters from selected government and aided colleges in Haryana in virtual ‘Nav Matdata Sammelan’. Pt Neki Ram Sharma College principal professor Lokesh Balhara encouraged the students to get enrolled to caste their vote without any fear, greed and discrimination. (HT Photo)

In Rohtak district, the virtual address was telecasted at eight colleges and BJP leaders were asked to be present and take the details of first-time voters.

Rohtak mayor Manmohan Goyal was present at the Pt Neki Ram Sharma College. At government college in Meham, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chandra Jangra; at Hindu College, former minister Manish Grover; at Baba Masthnath Private University, BJP’s vice-president Satish Nandal and at Gaur Brahmin College, BJP’s district chief Ranbir Dhaka, were present.

Pt Neki Ram Sharma College principal professor Lokesh Balhara encouraged the students to get enrolled to caste their vote without any fear, greed and discrimination.

Swati, a student of Bcom 1st year, who attended the virtual programme addressed by the PM at Pt Neki Ram Sharma College said, they got a message from their teachers to attend a programme at auditorium on the occasion of National Voters’ Day.

“The PM highlighted the importance of vote and told us that the direction and speed of government is decided by our vote. He also added that the country grows when a stable government is formed and he urged us to elect a stable government. The PM also said the youths should take responsibility for propelling the nation towards development over the next 25 years,” she added.

Another student Gopal, a first-year student of bachelor of science said the PM asked the first-time voters to take responsibility in making the nation a developed state by 2047.

“The PM said that dynastic parties never allow youngsters to move ahead. Our teachers’did not tell us that PM will address the programme, they just asked us to reach the auditorium by 10 am to attend the programme. We will enrol as voters and will cast our vote after seeing candidates,” he added.

Rohtak mayor Manmohan Goyal requested the students to register themselves and cast their vote for the deserving candidate, “I urge you to cast your vote in upcoming Lok Sabha polls with intelligence,” he said.

Vazir Singh, a legal cell member of BJP said they asked the students to dial a number as this will gives them details about the candidate and they will be able to reach them easily.

“ Our party is working at micro level and this data will be helpful to find the figure of first time voters and we will send them message about BJP’s policies,” he added.