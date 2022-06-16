PM Modi holds roadshow in Dharamshala, second HP visit in fortnight

On his second visit to Himachal Pradesh in a fortnight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led a roadshow in Dharamshala, kicking off the BJP’s election campaign in the electorally significant Kangra region.

Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls this year-end and the BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in the hill state, where the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is also trying to gain a foothold buoyed by its electoral success in neighbouring Punjab.

Modi, accompanied by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, was seen waving from a flower-bedecked open jeep at BJP workers and residents as he covered the kilometre-long roadshow under tight security, while various cultural folk groups in traditional attire performed.

The BJP claimed that more than 10,000 party workers welcomed the PM at the roadshow, but the lack of enthusiasm was visible. A BJP worker, Rajesh Kumar, said: “It may be due to the roadshow being held at a short notice.”

The Prime Minister was headed to chair the 1st National Conference of Chief secretaries at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association-managed stadium in Dharamshala.

BJP focus on Kangra for Mission Repeat

The BJP, which aims to achieve Mission Repeat in the hill state, is focusing on Kangra as it sends about a quarter of MLAs to the 68-member state assembly.

Kangra has a trend of voting against the incumbent regime, raising concern in the BJP.

The party that wins maximum seats in Kangra normally forms the government in the state.

Earlier, the chief minister also visited the venue of the All-India Chief Secretaries’ conclave to review arrangements.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, MP and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, MP Kishan Kapoor, Wool Federation chairman Trilok Kapoor, Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehria, chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh, director general of police Sanjay Kundu, principal secretary, GAD, Bharat Khera, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal and superintendent of police Khushal Sharma were present on the occasion.

