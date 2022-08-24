PM Modi in Punjab today to open Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in New Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Punjab on Wednesday afternoon to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in Mohali district adjoining state capital Chandigarh.

“The Prime Minister will inaugurate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad in Haryana after which he will travel to Mohali and dedicate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre to the nation in Mohali around 2.15pm,” read a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) will get a boost with the inauguration of Amrita Hospital at Faridabad. Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-specialty hospital will be equipped with 2,600 beds. The hospital, being constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹6,000 crore, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region.

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will provide world-class cancer care to residents of Punjab and neighbouring states and UTs. The hospital has been built at a cost of over ₹684 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the department of atomic energy, Government of India.

The cancer hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using treatment modalities such as surgery, radiotherapy and medical oncology - chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.

The hospital will function like a hub of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100-bed hospital in Sangrur functioning like its spoke.

Some OPD facilities were launched at the cancer care hub in May. The hospital has an inn for cancer patients, besides hostels for doctors and nurses, and residential accommodation for faculty.

Tight security in place in Punjab

Three-tier security is in place in and around Medicity in Mullanpur, with the special protection group (SPG) taking charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot. Paramilitary forces will man the outer circle and Punjab Police commandos the outermost circle.

The PM will land at the Technical Airport in Chandigarh from where he will fly by chopper to Mullanpur.

All schools in the vicinity of Medicity are closed today, while nearby roads have also been closed for traffic, while the nearest village of Ferozepur Bangar has been sealed by the police.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said check posts have been put up at short distances on the main road leading to Siswan T-point. While there will be no traffic restrictions on the main road, commuters will need to undergo checking.