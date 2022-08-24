Punjab BJP told to mobilise cadre for PM Narendra Modi’s Mohali visit
In a last-minute move, Punjab BJP has also been asked to mobilise at least 5,000 people for the gathering to be addressed by the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi during his visit to Mohali on August 24. The PM will be inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). According to a senior BJP functionary, the state unit was conveyed on Monday evening that it should also mobilise cadre for the show to be addressed by the PM. BJP insiders say even as the state government claimed to have assured the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about mobilising at least 5000 people for the event, including health workers and aanganwadi workers.
“As initially it was a purely a Punjab government show, the state government has also co-operated with us in arranging buses. The party has also hired buses of its own,” said a BJP functionary. The entire state body and district-level office bearers would also participate in the event now.
The Prime Minister is also expected to hold a brief meeting with the core-group of the party.
Protests in Pakistan over forcible marriage of Sikh woman
Members of the minority Sikh community staged a protest in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday against police inaction in a case involving the forced marriage of a Sikh woman to a Muslim man. The protesters blocked the main Buner road for hours. They said Sikh woman was first compelled to elope and then forcibly married to the Muslim man.
UK spies accused over arrest of Sikh blogger in India
Human rights groups on Tuesday said UK intelligence agencies may have shared information with India that led to the arrest and torture of a Sikh blogger from Scotland. Jagtar Singh Johal, 35, has been held in detention in India for more than four years. They claimed this tip-off “led to his unlawful arrest and torture in India”. Current prime minister Boris Johnson was foreign minister at the time.
AAP govt in Punjab has given job letters to over 17k youths in 5 months, claims CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has handed over appointment letters of government jobs to around 17,313 youth in the state in merely five months of assuming charge. A total of 4,358 constables have been recruited. Mann said that out of total 4,358 candidates 103 are post graduates, 2,607 are graduates and 1,648 are senior secondary pass outs.
PAU develops wheat variety with higher heat tolerance
After farmers suffered crop losses due to sudden rise in temperature during the previous Rabi season, Punjab Agricultural University introduced a new genetically stronger wheat variety (PBW 826), which has better heat tolerance as compared to other existing varieties available in the market. Introduced after four years of clinical and field trials, the new PBW 826 variety has witnessed 31% and 17% more yield than HD 3086 and HD 2967 varieties of wheat respectively.
Tight security in place for PM’s Mohali visit on August 24
The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mohali on Wednesday to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Medicity, Mullanpur. Three-tier security has been put in place in and around Medicity, with the Special Protection Group taking charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot. Ahead of the PM's visit, which is expected around 1 pm, all schools falling in the vicinity of Medcity will remain closed.
