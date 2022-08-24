Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab BJP told to mobilise cadre for PM Narendra Modi’s Mohali visit

Punjab BJP told to mobilise cadre for PM Narendra Modi’s Mohali visit

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 02:34 AM IST

According to a senior BJP functionary, the state unit was conveyed on Monday evening that it should also mobilise cadre for the show to be addressed by the PM. BJP insiders say even as the state government claimed to have assured the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about mobilising at least 5000 people for the event, including health workers and aanganwadi workers.

Prime Minister Narendar Modi is visiting Mohali to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Mullanpur of Mohali. (HT File)
Prime Minister Narendar Modi is visiting Mohali to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Mullanpur of Mohali. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a last-minute move, Punjab BJP has also been asked to mobilise at least 5,000 people for the gathering to be addressed by the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi during his visit to Mohali on August 24. The PM will be inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). According to a senior BJP functionary, the state unit was conveyed on Monday evening that it should also mobilise cadre for the show to be addressed by the PM. BJP insiders say even as the state government claimed to have assured the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about mobilising at least 5000 people for the event, including health workers and aanganwadi workers.

“As initially it was a purely a Punjab government show, the state government has also co-operated with us in arranging buses. The party has also hired buses of its own,” said a BJP functionary. The entire state body and district-level office bearers would also participate in the event now.

The Prime Minister is also expected to hold a brief meeting with the core-group of the party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • They said Sikh woman was first compelled to elope and then forcibly married to the Muslim man. (IANS)

    Protests in Pakistan over forcible marriage of Sikh woman

    Members of the minority Sikh community staged a protest in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday against police inaction in a case involving the forced marriage of a Sikh woman to a Muslim man. The protesters blocked the main Buner road for hours. They said Sikh woman was first compelled to elope and then forcibly married to the Muslim man.

  • Britain is bound by international treaties such as the European Convention on Human Rights not to hand over citizens where they are at risk of torture. (File Photo/For representational purposes)

    UK spies accused over arrest of Sikh blogger in India

    Human rights groups on Tuesday said UK intelligence agencies may have shared information with India that led to the arrest and torture of a Sikh blogger from Scotland. Jagtar Singh Johal, 35, has been held in detention in India for more than four years. They claimed this tip-off “led to his unlawful arrest and torture in India”. Current prime minister Boris Johnson was foreign minister at the time.

  • Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann said that out of total 4,358 candidates 103 are post graduates, 2,607 are graduates and 1,648 are senior secondary pass outs. (HT FIle)

    AAP govt in Punjab has given job letters to over 17k youths in 5 months, claims CM Bhagwant Mann

    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has handed over appointment letters of government jobs to around 17,313 youth in the state in merely five months of assuming charge. A total of 4,358 constables have been recruited. Mann said that out of total 4,358 candidates 103 are post graduates, 2,607 are graduates and 1,648 are senior secondary pass outs.

  • Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, PAU, discussed salient research findings in Rabi crops and gave an overview of the recommended crop variety of PAU that is awaiting approval of the state committee. (HT File)

    PAU develops wheat variety with higher heat tolerance

    After farmers suffered crop losses due to sudden rise in temperature during the previous Rabi season, Punjab Agricultural University introduced a new genetically stronger wheat variety (PBW 826), which has better heat tolerance as compared to other existing varieties available in the market. Introduced after four years of clinical and field trials, the new PBW 826 variety has witnessed 31% and 17% more yield than HD 3086 and HD 2967 varieties of wheat respectively.

  • Three-tier security has been put in place in and around Medicity in Mullanpur, Mohali, with the Special Protection Group taking charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Tight security in place for PM’s Mohali visit on August 24

    The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mohali on Wednesday to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Medicity, Mullanpur. Three-tier security has been put in place in and around Medicity, with the Special Protection Group taking charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot. Ahead of the PM's visit, which is expected around 1 pm, all schools falling in the vicinity of Medcity will remain closed.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out