PM Modi hails Kurukshetra farmer for his water conservation initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised a young farmer from Kurukshetra’s Ban village for his efforts for water conservation by adopting drip-irrigation.

“Great initiative! This effort of our Ankur ji of Kurukshetra towards water conservation is an example for everyone,” tweeted PM Modi reacting over the Ankur’s success story shared by Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini. (Source: Twitter)

Ankur said he has shunned traditional farming and adopted vegetable cultivation after being influenced by the Meri Fasal-Meri Virasat scheme introduced by the state government. He said that he has adopted the drip irrigation instead of flood irrigation to save groundwater and cut input cost.

Sharing his success story, Ankur claimed that he has grown vegetables on three acres instead of paddy last year and he adopted drip irrigation system to irrigate the crop and he claimed to have earned total ₹13 lakh from three acres by producing 1,700 –1,800 crates (25 kg each) of tomatoes from one acre. Even his produce also got good price in the market thus helping him to earn a good profit.

Ankur has thanked Centre and state governments for introducing the scheme and helping farmers to get benefitted from the subsidised drip-irrigation.