Union minister Puri gives job letters to 56 in Patiala

The fourth phase of the recruitment drive “Rozgar Mela” for 10 lakh youth was launched today through video-conferencing in 45 centres located across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri hands over a job letter to a candidate.

In Punjab, one such mega event was organised at Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), where minister of petroleum and natural gas and minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri distributed appointment letters to 56 newly-recruited youth of Punjab and adjoining areas. Of these, 33 have been appointed in Patiala PLW, 15 in defence department, four in education department, three in Punjab gramin bank and one in Home Affairs.

These recruitments are done by the Central ministries and departments by themselves and through recruitment agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board.

Puri exhorted the newly-recruited persons to serve the nation with zeal to make India a world power. MP Preneet Kaur was also present.