PM Modi wishes Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on his birthday.

“Birthday wishes to Punjab CM Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Modi said in a tweet.

Mann, who is from the Aam Aadmi Party, turned 49 on Monday.

Extending greetings to Mann, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, “Birthday wishes to my younger brother and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann ji. May God give you a healthy and long life and more strength to serve people of Punjab.”

Punjab cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer tweeted, “Birthday wishes to the beloved leader of Punjabis @BhagwantMann.”

AAP minister Baljit Kaur, wishing Mann on his birthday, said thanks to his honest visionary thinking, Punjab is moving ahead on the way to becoming a vibrant state again.

Punjab cabinet minister and AAP leader Aman Arora along with other party members shared their photos with Mann on their Twitter handles to extend greetings to the chief minister.

Kejriwal and Mann are addressing public meetings in Unjha town of Mehsana district and Deesa town in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Monday. They are on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat since Sunday.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the poll programme for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.

During a rally in Bhavnagar city on Sunday, Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP-led central government, saying Gujarat does not want a “double-engine government” but one with a “new engine”.

He said if the AAP comes to power in Gujarat, it will withdraw on priority all “false cases” registered against people from various communities, groups and government employees for agitating against the BJP government in the last 27 years.

(With inputs from PTI, Ahmedabad)