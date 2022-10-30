PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Himachal on Nov 5, 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two back-to-back rallies on November 5 and November 9 to bolster BJP’s campaign in Himachal ahead of the November 12 elections.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that the PM will address a public meeting at Sundernagar in Mandi district on November 5, and same day in the afternoon, he will address another rally in Solan. On November 9, the PM will address rallies at Chambi in Shahpur of Kangra district and Sujanpur in Hamirpur district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Union home minister Amit Shah will campaign for the party by addressing a public meeting at Sihunta in Chamba, Baral in Karsog, Mandi, and Bhattakufar in Kasumpti assembly segment of Shimla district.

The next day, Shah will address public meetings at Nadaun in Hamirpur, Dharamshala, and Panjaihara in Nalagarh, Solan.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address the election rallies at Arki in Solan, and Jaisinghpur and Dehra in Kangra.

Singh will also address at Chaupal in Shimla, Hamirpur and Baijnath in Kangra on November 6.

Union minister for surface transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will address a public meeting in Barathi, Bilaspur and Mataur in Kangra on November 4, while Union minister for social justice and empowerment Smriti Irani will address a public meeting at Bhavanagar in district Kinnaur on November 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Barsar assembly constituency of Hamirpur, Baldwara in Sarkaghat and Parwanoo in Kasauli on November 2, while on November 4, he will address rallies at Jawali in Kangra and Ghumarwin in district Bilaspur.