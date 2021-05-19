PM praises Chandigarh admn for setting up three oxygen plants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated the Chandigarh administration for timely commissioning three oxygen generation plants at government hospitals in the city.

The PM was interacting through video conference with field officials from states and districts regarding their experience in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PM gave the instance of Chandigarh rapidly installing oxygen plants in time for its adequate supply. “Work is being done rapidly to install oxygen plants in hospitals in every district of the country, like in Chandigarh, through PM Cares Fund and these plants have already started functioning in many hospitals,” said Modi

The plants have been set up at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32; Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16; and Dedicated Covid Hospital, Sector 48.

On behalf of the UT, deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar made a presentation on the administration’s experience in Covid management.

Brar mentioned about the steps being taken, including setting up of oxygen plants on priority, formation of the tricity coordination committee, involvement of all doctors in decision making, increase in testing and contact tracing and use of Covid Care Centres.

He also highlighted the role played by Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College besides non-government organisations, resident welfare associations, religious bodies and other members of civil society in the fight against the pandemic.