Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PM praises Chandigarh admn for setting up three oxygen plants
chandigarh news

PM praises Chandigarh admn for setting up three oxygen plants

Modi was interacting through video conference with field officials from states and districts regarding their experience in handling the Covid-19 pandemic
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The plants have been set up at the three government hospitals in Chandigarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated the Chandigarh administration for timely commissioning three oxygen generation plants at government hospitals in the city.

The PM was interacting through video conference with field officials from states and districts regarding their experience in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PM gave the instance of Chandigarh rapidly installing oxygen plants in time for its adequate supply. “Work is being done rapidly to install oxygen plants in hospitals in every district of the country, like in Chandigarh, through PM Cares Fund and these plants have already started functioning in many hospitals,” said Modi

The plants have been set up at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32; Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16; and Dedicated Covid Hospital, Sector 48.

On behalf of the UT, deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar made a presentation on the administration’s experience in Covid management.

Brar mentioned about the steps being taken, including setting up of oxygen plants on priority, formation of the tricity coordination committee, involvement of all doctors in decision making, increase in testing and contact tracing and use of Covid Care Centres.

He also highlighted the role played by Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College besides non-government organisations, resident welfare associations, religious bodies and other members of civil society in the fight against the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP