PM to address a rally in Bilaspur on Oct 5, inaugurate AIIMS

After the rain washed the election rally in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home turf Mandi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a rally in Bilaspur’s Luhnu ground on October 5.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was on a day-long tour to Bilaspur on Thursday directed the district administration to make adequate arrangements for the rally and ensure that the visit of the PM to Bilaspur was a historic one.

The CM said that other than AIIMS, the Prime Minister would also inaugurate Hydro Engineering College at Bandla, Bilaspur. He would also lay the foundation stones of Medical Devices Park in Nalagarh and the four-lane project from Pinjore to Nalagarh.

The CM directed the authorities to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience. He directed the state PWD authorities to ensure proper maintenance of roads leading to Bilaspur town, besides making elaborate arrangements for adequate parking for the buses and other vehicles in and around Bilaspur town. He said that smooth and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic must be ensured so that it causes no inconvenience to the general public.

Thakur also directed the officers of the Jal Shakti department to ensure an uninterrupted water supply in the town. He also directed the concerned authorities to launch a special cleanliness campaign in the town, both before and after the public meeting.

The CM, on his arrival at Bilaspur, visited Luhnu Maidan, the venue of the public meeting of the Prime Minister.

Chief secretary RD Dhiman said that adequate arrangements would be made to ensure that this programme becomes a grand success.

Later the CM also visited the AIIMS at Kothipura in the district Bilaspur. Food, civil supply and consumer affairs minister Rajinder Garg and former MLA and vice-chairman of HPSDMA Randhir Sharma were also present at Kothipura, among others.

