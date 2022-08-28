PM to lay foundation of Maruti-Suzuki’s new plant today

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday virtually lay the foundation stone of Maruti-Suzuki’s third plant at Industrial Model Township (IMT), Kharkhauda, in Sonepat.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the foundation stone would prove to be a milestone in the industrial progress of Haryana.

“Haryana has become a major automobile manufacturing hub in the country. About 50% of the cars made in the country are manufactured in Haryana,’’ Khattar said.

Khattar said that after Gurugram and Manesar, this is the third plant of Maruti Suzuki which will be set up in Haryana. The foundation stone of Suzuki’s bike manufacturing plant will also be laid Sunday.

The car and bike manufacturing facilities will be set up on 800 and 100 acres respectively. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in May for the allotment of land to Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited for the setting up of car and bike manufacturing facilities at IMT, Kharkhauda.

An official spokesperson said ₹ 2,400 crore was spent on the purchase of this land and more than ₹ 20,000 will be invested.

Industries and commerce minister Dushyant Chautala said that about 22,000 persons will get employment after the two manufacturing units come up at Kharkhauda. ENDS