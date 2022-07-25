PMFBY helped insurance companies, caused losses to farmers: Ex-CM Hooda

: Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday claimed that the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has benefitted insurance companies and caused a loss to farmers.

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said the farmers have struggled to get compensation money for their damaged crops and the insurance companies have earned a profit of ₹40,000 crore in just 5 years.

“The Congress opposes the decision of the government to increase the premium of crop insurance of paddy, cotton, bajra, maize and this move was done further to benefit the companies. A Congress committee constituted under my leadership during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir had recommended handing over crop insurance to government companies. We demanded full compensation to the farmers, based on their loss,” Hooda added.

Slamming the BJP-JJP government, Hooda claimed that governance had completely collapsed in the state and only debt, unemployment, inflation and looting are increasing.

“Haryana is lagging behind on all the parameters of development. This is the reason that today the debt on the state has increased to ₹3.24 lakh crore but there is no visible improvement in the basic infrastructure of the state,” he added.

He alleged that private education is being promoted instead of government schools through Chirag Yojana.

Hooda congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships.

“The players of the state are consistently performing well on the national and international stage, but they are not getting due respect from the government. Under the ‘Medal Lao, Pad Pao’ policy framed by the Congress government, medal winners were directly appointed to DSP or other higher posts. But the present government took away this right from the players. Changing the sports policy of the Congress, the government has restricted the appointment of players to Group C and D. This is a big blow to the honour of the players,” Hooda added.