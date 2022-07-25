PMFBY helped insurance companies, caused losses to farmers: Ex-CM Hooda
: Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday claimed that the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has benefitted insurance companies and caused a loss to farmers.
Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said the farmers have struggled to get compensation money for their damaged crops and the insurance companies have earned a profit of ₹40,000 crore in just 5 years.
“The Congress opposes the decision of the government to increase the premium of crop insurance of paddy, cotton, bajra, maize and this move was done further to benefit the companies. A Congress committee constituted under my leadership during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir had recommended handing over crop insurance to government companies. We demanded full compensation to the farmers, based on their loss,” Hooda added.
Slamming the BJP-JJP government, Hooda claimed that governance had completely collapsed in the state and only debt, unemployment, inflation and looting are increasing.
“Haryana is lagging behind on all the parameters of development. This is the reason that today the debt on the state has increased to ₹3.24 lakh crore but there is no visible improvement in the basic infrastructure of the state,” he added.
He alleged that private education is being promoted instead of government schools through Chirag Yojana.
Hooda congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships.
“The players of the state are consistently performing well on the national and international stage, but they are not getting due respect from the government. Under the ‘Medal Lao, Pad Pao’ policy framed by the Congress government, medal winners were directly appointed to DSP or other higher posts. But the present government took away this right from the players. Changing the sports policy of the Congress, the government has restricted the appointment of players to Group C and D. This is a big blow to the honour of the players,” Hooda added.
Neeraj Chopra’s family celebrates his silver medal in Panipat village
It was a great Sunday for the family members and relatives of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he bagged the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US. There were celebrations at Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat district, where Neeraj lives with a joint family of 19 members. His Family members distributed “laddoos” to the guests. The women in the family, who were largely indoors, broke into dance.
Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Sonepat
The special task force of the Haryana Police arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000, from Sonepat on Saturday night. The STF recovered two foreign-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from Praveen, alias PK of Jhajjar. Sonepat STF in-charge Sukhvinder Singh said Praveen had barged into a hospital at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar and attacked rival Neeraj Bawana gang's member Naveen, alias Bali.
Four Bishnoi gang members arrested with arms, ammunition in Ambala
The Ambala Police claims to have arrested four gangsters allegedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate with arms and ammunition on Saturday. They were identified as Shashank Pandey from Gorakhpur in UP, Sahil, alias Bagga, Ashwani, alias Manish and Bunty, all residents of Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment. The Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang is behind the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
CBSE Class 10 topper from Haryana to get ₹20,000 per month: Khattar
Anjali, a student from Mahendragarh who has scored 100% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination, will get Rs 20,000 financial help per month for two years, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced. Speaking with Anjali and her mother via a video call on Sunday, Khattar congratulated all the members of her family and assured them that every help will be extended to the girl student who aspires to become a doctor.
Bajwa accuses AAP govt of ignoring elected reps
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly ignoring and sidelining elected representatives and promoting 'halka in-charges' in Gurdaspur. Bajwa further said that encouraged by this practice, the bureaucracy has also started ignoring the elected representatives.
