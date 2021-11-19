PM’s move to repeal farm laws beginning of new chapter: Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday appreciated the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three farm laws on the occasion of the Gurpurb of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev and termed it the beginning of a new chapter.

After paying obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib and Hut Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Sidhu told the media: “Two major demands have been resolved this week. First, the Kartarpur Corridor was reopened and today the farm laws will be repealed. Punjab should forgive him (Modi). It is the beginning of a new chapter.

He credited the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation of 32 farmer unions, and its satyagrah (peaceful protest) for the victory. “Despite attempts to malign and derail the protest, the SKM stood by the truth. The real challenge has just begun. We should have a roadmap for farmers to increase their income as land productivity has been dropping.”

Sidhu said that only 1% of people were benefiting from state resources. “Politics has become a business as a result of which our younger generations are migrating to the West due to lack of opportunities. Punjab doesn’t have income as it can’t be run through loans,” he added.

Sidhu’s aide and Punjab minister Pargat Singh said that it is a historic victory for farmers. “I congratulate farmers of the whole country for the repeal of farm laws. It is a historic victory for their tenacious struggle. Farmers and people of Punjab, Haryana and UP who led the struggle will always have their names inscribed in history.”

The announcement of the repeal of the farm laws comes ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur scheduled to be held early next year.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP had arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of three farm laws: The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.