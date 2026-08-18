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POCSO case: Fatehabad man gets life term for sodomising minor

He was accused of taking the minor on a motorcycle to a secluded place before sodomising him besides threatening to kill him if he disclosed the incident to anybody

Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 08:22:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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A Fatehabad court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sodomising a minor boy. The court of additional district and sessions judge Amit Garg convicted Gulshan Kumar under Section 4(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also imposed 1 lakh as fine on him.

Taking into account the gravity of the crime, the court declined to show any leniency.
Taking into account the gravity of the crime, the court declined to show any leniency.

While giving information, district attorney Devendra Mittal said the case was registered under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) besides Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act at Fatehabad City police station on August 12, 2024. Gulshan Kumar was accused of taking the minor on a motorcycle to a secluded place before sodomising him. He also threatened to kill him if he disclosed the incident to anybody, the police probe mentioned.

The police, after receiving information from the victim’s family, arrested Kumar and also got the victim medically examined. Mittal said the police investigation yielded evidence against the accused. The court held Kumar guilty based on the prosecution evidence and the testimonies of witnesses. Taking into account the gravity of the crime, the court declined to show any leniency.

 
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