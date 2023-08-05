Karnal minor rape victim, mother decry police inaction

A 14-year-old minor rape victim and her mother are decrying police inaction and alleging that even after three weeks, all the accused involved in the crime have not been arrested.

The minor girl was abducted from a shop and then raped on the intervening night of July 14 and 15. (IANS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police, however, maintain that the main accused has been arrested and investigation is on in the case.

The incident had taken place on the intervening night of July 14 and 15. The victim’s mother told the police that the teen had gone to a shop around 9pm on July 14, from where the accused had allegedly abducted her, taken her to a secluded placed and raped her. She was left on the road the next morning.

The girl and her mother alleged that they had narrated the entire ordeal to the police but four others involved in the case are still roaming free.

“We met the SP and requested him to ensure that all the accused are arrested immediately,” alleged the victim’s mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the main accused has been arrested and investigation is on to arrest other accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON