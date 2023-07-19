Police arrested three drug peddlers in two different cases, including a restaurant owner of Mohali on Tuesday.The other two accused include a postgraduate and a graduate student.

Mohali eatery owner among 3 drug peddlers held. (HT FILE)

In the first case, police arrested Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu, 28, of Sector 32/c, Chandigarh, a Ferozepur native, near a check post laid near road diving Sector-32 A/B.

Police recovered one country made pistol, three live cartridges and 74.74 gm heroin from Deepak who runs a restaurant named Bargain Burger in Phase-7, Mohali.

Deepak told the police that due to loss of around 15 lakh in his business, he started supplying drugs which he got from different areas of Punjab to pay his debt, which, he had taken to open his restaurant.

Deepak disclosed that in 2021, his friend Nikhil was murdered in Sector-32 by Abhay, alias Abhi, who according to the police, is an associate of Deepu Banur, an associate of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In this regard, a murder case was registered at Sector 34 police station on November 14, 2021, against Abhi.

“Kali Rajput alias Kali Shooter, who is a close aide of Bishnoi threatened Deepak of dire consequences forcing him to compromise in the murder case of his friend and thus to save his life, he kept the said illegal weapon and cartridges with him,” Vikas Sheokand, DSP, DCC said.

Deepak has been booked under the NDPS Act and under Arms Act at Sector 34 police station.

In the second case, police held Manjeet, 26, of Hisar, Haryana, with 16.26 gm heroin near Government College for Girls, Sector 42.

Manjeet disclosed that he purchased drugs from various drug peddlers of Punjab and Haryana in bulk and, further, sold the contraband in smaller quantities in the tri-city.

He said he transferred ₹7 lakh drug money in the account of his childhood friend and school mate Somdeep Singh, 24, of Hisar, through Google pay and gave some in cash.

“Somdeep has been arrested and we will seize his bank account,” DSP added, addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

While Manjeet is a post graduate drop out, Somdeep is pursuing graduation. The accused were booked under the NDPS Act at Sector 36 police station.

Police on Monday had also recovered 38 boxes of illegal whiskey from a Mahindra Bolero car, bearing number HR-15-D-7070, near Hallomajra Chowk. In the case, police arrested 26-year-old car driver identified as Ajay Partap Singh, of Rohtak, Haryana.

He was booked under Excise Act at Sector 31 police station.

