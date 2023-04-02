From November to March, 373 arrested for snatchings in Ludhiana, says police

Amid the criticism over increasing cases of snatching and robbery in the city, the police have claimed to have arrested 373 accused in 176 cases in the past five months. According to official data, from November 1, 2022 to March 26, the police have recovered at least 925 snatched mobile phones and 138 stolen vehicles from the accused arrested for snatchings and robberies in Ludhiana (Getty images)

According to official data, from November 1, 2022 to March 26, the police have recovered at least 925 snatched mobile phones and 138 stolen vehicles from the accused arrested for snatchings and robberies.

However, 51 cases are still pending.

The police have registered 227 cases of snatchings during the period. A total of stolen items worth ₹1.63 crore have been recovered from the accused.

According to the police, in the past five months, the police have received a total of 1,828 complaints in gender-related crime, especially crime against women. Around 628 complaints were already pending with the police which were received before November 1, 2022.

The police claimed to have disposed of 1,846 complaints, while 610 are still pending.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the police are serious over increasing cases of online frauds also. The police have recently strengthened the cyber crime wing with manpower and equipment.

He said that the police have disposed of 2,721 complaints related to cyber crime in the past five months and made a recovery of ₹54.95 lakh. Since November 1, 2022, the police received 3,579 new complaints of cyber crime, while 1,655 complaints were already pending with the department.

The wing has 2,513 pending complaints on March 26.

Further, he added that the police have arrested 372 accused in 282 cases of drug peddling in the past five months. The police have recovered 24 kg opium, 400 kg poppy husk, 197 gm Charas, 25 gm cocaine, 9.8 kg heroin, 25 gm ice drug, 7 gm LSD and MDMA and 26923 intoxicant pills.

The police have also attached properties of three drug peddlers worth ₹1.63 crore with the cases.

Coming down heavily on those possessing illegal weapons, the police have arrested 29 accused in 21 cases. The police have recovered 33 pistols, 4 revolvers, 122 bullets and 17 magazines. Apart from it, the police have cancelled 61 arms licences following discrepancies.

The police have arrested 288 accused in 172 cases of smuggling illicit liquor.

100% recovery in burglary cases

The police also claimed to have made 100% recovery in burglary cases. From November 1, 2022, a total of 407 cases were traced. According to the police, they have recovered stolen property worth ₹7.65 crore from the accused. The police have recovered around 1.99 kg gold, 1.83 kg silver and ₹77.88 lakh from burglars.

During the five-month period, police arrested 156 proclaimed offenders, including 26 under the NDPS Act.

