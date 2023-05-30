Police arrest 7 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian

The police on Monday claimed to have arrested seven drug smugglers, including two women, in Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

The police on Monday claimed to have arrested seven drug smugglers, including two women, in Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Over the past few months, the police have launched massive operations against drug smugglers, peddlers and narco smugglers across Kashmir, especially districts that are closer to the Line of Control in north Kashmir.

In Baramulla, a police party during routine patrolling at Khaitangan arrested a wanted drug smuggler, Shabir Ahmad Rather of Khaitangan Baramulla.

“During a search, 410 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. In another action, a police party arrested a wanted drug peddler at a checkpoint at Kanispora after they intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number HR26BF-0973,” a police spokesman said, adding that the drug peddler has been identified as Shoaib Aijaz Goru of Kanispora. “During checking, officers were able to recover 16 grams of brown sugar-like substance from his possession,” he added.

A police spokesman said in another operation during routine patrolling at Fatehpora Baramulla, police arrested Humayan Sheikh and Mohammad Jiyaul Mostafa of West Bengal. “During the search, 20 grams of brown sugar-like substance were recovered from their possession. The duo is wanted drug smugglers.”

In Shopian, a police party during routine checking arrested a woman drug peddler Parveena.

“During the search, 658 grams of cannabis-like contraband substance was recovered from her possession. During preliminary questioning, she disclosed that she was supposed to deliver the contraband substance to her husband Ghulam Hassan Sheikh who was waiting for her at Largam to receive the consignment. Acting swiftly, police swung into action and arrested the accused Ghulam Hassan Sheikh. During the search, 90 grams of cannabis-like substance was recovered from his possession.”

In Awantipora police spokesman said acting on specific information, a police party established a special naka at Gallander and arrested a woman drug peddler identified as Safeeqa Begum of Kakapora.

“During checking, 1.8 kg of charas powder was recovered from her possession. The arrest and seizure were done with the assistance of the executive magistrate, Pampore, the CDPO, Pampore, and the legal metrology department, Pulwama,” the spokesman said.

All the accused have been shifted to their respective police stations where they remain in custody. Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.

