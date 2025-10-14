Police arrest 7th accused in ₹1.75-cr Panchkula cyber fraud

Police have arrested the seventh accused in the ₹1.75 crore cyber fraud case. The accused, Harry, a resident of Amritsar, was apprehended on Monday and sent to five days of police custody for further interrogation. An FIR was registered at the cybercrime police station under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340, and 61 of the Indian Penal Code. (HT File)

The case originated from a complaint filed on July 31, 2024, by a Panchkula resident. According to the complaint, the victim came across a Facebook advertisement related to stock market investments on July 5, 2024. After liking the advertisement, he received a WhatsApp message containing a link that promised double returns on investment. Falling for the scam, the complainant transferred approximately ₹1.75 crore.

An FIR was registered at the cybercrime police station under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340, and 61 of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation began with the arrests of two accused, Krishan Kumar and Subhash from Sirsa, on December 16, 2024. The third accused, Sanjay Kumar alias Boxer, also from Sirsa, was arrested on July 11, 2025, and sent to judicial custody. Subsequent arrests include Tejinder Pal Singh from Sirsa on July 27, Harjeet Singh from Amritsar on October 3, and Parvinder as the sixth accused.

Police said more suspects are under investigation and additional arrests are expected in the coming days.