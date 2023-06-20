8.49 crore heist in Ludhiana: Three more arrested

The police have arrested three more persons in connection with the ₹8.49 crore robbery at CMS, a cash management company, and recovered ₹30 lakh from their possession.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu giving details of the arrests in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With these arrests, all the 12 accused involved in the robbery have been arrested and a total of ₹6.96 crore has been recovered.

Apart from this, the police have arrested four more accused, who had robbed ₹70 lakh, from the car used in the robbery after breaking open the windowpane.

The police have also recovered the stolen money from their possession. The accused are friends to one of the accused involved in the money heist and were aware that he had hid the cash in a car.

The accused who were arrested for their involvement in the ₹8.49 crore robbery are Arun Kumar alias Coach, 21, of Ramgharia Road in Barnala, who is a class-12 passout and was pursuing PTE course to go abroad; Aditya alias Nanni, 20, from Khudi road, Barnala, who pursuing graduation after class-12; and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopa, 23, from Barnala, who works at a brick kiln. A total of ₹30 lakh were recovered from their possession.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the accused who robbed the robbers are Neeraj Kumar, 20, a salon worker; Mandeep Kumar alias Babbu, 20, who works at an electric works shop; Prince, 20, a labourer who works in Malerkotla; and Abhi Singla, 20, who is pursuing IELTS to go abroad. All the accused are from Barnala. The police have recovered ₹20 lakh each from Neeraj, Mandeep, and Prince, while ₹10 lakh were recovered from Abhi.

He said that after the robbery on June 10, the accused had parked the car used in the crime at the residence of one of the accused, Arun. When police had solved the case, they had recovered ₹2.25 crore from the car. However, a glass window of the car was found broken which raised suspicion.

“During questioning, the police found that Neeraj was a friend of Arun and was aware that Arun along with his aides had executed a robbery and he is possessing huge cash with him. Neeraj demanded some money from Arun which the latter denied. Later, Neeraj along with three others stole ₹70 lakh after breaking open the windowpane of the car which was covered by a car cover,” said the commissioner of police.

“After all three aides were arrested, Abhi had surrendered himself before the police with the cash,” he added.

All accused kept money intact

The Commissioner of police further said that almost all accused held in the case had kept the robbed money intact and not even opened the bundles. The accused told police that Manjinder Singh, one of the main conspirators and an employee of the CMS company, had warned them that the company had fitted tracking chips in the bundles. He had told them that when the matter will die down in some days, they will spend the money.

