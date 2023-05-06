Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drug addict held for vehicle lifting

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 06, 2023 11:32 PM IST

The Division number 1 police arrested a drug addict for vehicle lifting and nominated his accomplice in the FIR. The police have recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as a resident of Mao Sahib village near Phillaur while his accomplice, who is from Manj Phaguwal village, has been nominated in the FIR. He is yet to be arrested.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, SHO at Division Number 1, said that the accused is a drug addict and he used to target two-wheelers parked in markets using duplicate keys and used to sell them to earn easy money for meeting his need for drugs.

