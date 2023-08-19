J&K: 2 terror modules busted in Uri; eight held with arms, ammo

Police on Friday claimed to have bused two terror modules in North Kashmir’s Uri and arrested eight terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

All the eight persons were booked under the UAPA Act & Arms Act registered at Churunda on August 8.

A police spokesman said joint forces of Baramulla police and Army’s 16 SIKHLI, during joint patrolling and area domination at Churunda, Uri, noticed one suspected person roaming in the area, who tried to flee after noticing the patrolling party. However, the party apprehended the accused tactfully.

The accused, identified as Showkat Ali Awan of Churunda, Uri, was taken into custody.

During the search, two grenades were recovered from his possession.

During questioning, the accused revealed the names of his accomplices identified as Ahmad Din and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana of Churunda, who were also questioned and upon their disclosure two grenades, one Chinese pistol, a magazine and four live rounds were recovered from their possession.

The spokesman said, similarly, at a checkpost in Uri on August 11, joint forces of Baramulla police and Army’s 16 SIKHLI signalled a vehicle, Maruti Swift, bearing number CHOID-9588, to stop. The car was coming from Thajal to Uri.

“The driver and four persons boarding the vehicle insisted the naka party to allow them to proceed hospital due to certain medical emergencies upon which the patrolling party got suspicious and started search of the vehicle,” the spokesman added.

During the search, four hand grenades, two pistols, two magazines, 10 live rounds and ₹50,000 was recovered from their possession. They all were taken into custody.

Police identified the arrested persons as Akhter Bhat of Tarzoo Sopore, Mohammad Aslam Khatana of Churunda, Muneer Ahmad of Jabla, Uri, Mudasir Yousuf Gokno of Krankshivan and Bilal Ahmad Dar of Hardushiva.

“The accused are involved in cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities”, the police spokesman said.

Cases under Indian Arms Act & Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were registered against the accused at Uri police station,” the spokesman added.

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba associates along with arms and ammunition from Sopore.

Police said that Lashkar associates were arrested during a routine checking at Soporem

Police spokesman said that Police along with Army arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. “Police along with Army (52RR) at a joint checkpoint established at Sher Colony Tarzoo intercepted two suspicious persons who on seeing the joint party tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully,” the spokesman said and identified the arrested persons as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Tanveer Ahmad Lone both residents of Darnambal Tarzoo.

During search, two grenades and eight pistol rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated.

