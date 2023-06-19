Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Gang involved in high-end sports cycle theft busted

Panchkula: Gang involved in high-end sports cycle theft busted

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 19, 2023 01:04 AM IST

The accused were identified as Mohd Mustakim, Somu Miyan and Tofis Alam all residents of Budhanpur village, Panchkula. They were produced before the court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody in Ambala

With the arrest of a gang of three people, the police claim to have solved the theft of high-end sports cycles in separate cases in the city. A total of 31 high-end sports cycles were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The cost of sports cycles ranges between 5,000 to 30,000 and have been parked at Sector 5 police station.

As per reports, on June 14, a resident, of Sector 21, Panchkula, reported a complaint at Sector 21 police station stating that an unidentified individual had unlawfully entered his residence during the daytime and stolen two sports cycles. A case under Sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

In addition, reports of bicycle thefts from various sectors within the city have been reported. The police obtained CCTV footage from the victim’s residence, which clearly showed two individuals entering the house and stealing the bicycles. Photographs and videos of the suspects have been obtained from the footage.

On June 16, the police apprehended two individuals named Mohammad Mustakim and Somu Mian. They were kept in police remand for a day. Subsequently, based on the interrogation of the suspects during the remand, the third accused, Tofis Alam, was arrested.

