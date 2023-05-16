Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
One held with 424 boxes of illicit liquor in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 16, 2023 01:46 AM IST

The accused, identified as Hari Ram, 43, of Dariya, has been booked under the excise act and for cheating and criminal conspiracy at Industrial Area police station

Police arrested a city resident on Sunday for allegedly smuggling illegal liquor and recovered 424 boxes of illicit liquor from his possession. The truck being used in the crime was also impounded.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he transported cheap liquor from Chandigarh to other states. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Hari Ram, 43, of Dariya, has been booked under the excise act and for cheating and criminal conspiracy at Industrial Area police station.

A senior police officer said that a special team under the supervision of the UT senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur and superintendent of police Mridul was formed to curb smuggling of illicit liquor in the city.

“The accused was held following a tip off near VTC Yard, Dariya, at around 4.30 pm as he was coming from Garcha turn towards Hallomajra light point. On checking, 424 boxes of liquor were recovered from the truck,” said a police official.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he transported cheap liquor from Chandigarh to other states. He added that he was delivering the liquor boxes to Patna, Bihar.

