ISBT guard held for stealing wallet from car at Panjab University

Police have arrested a security guard, who works at the Sector-43 ISBT, for breaking into a student’s car on the Panjab University (PU) campus on July 10 and stealing a wallet.

Following a string of theft incidents at the varsity, the Panjab University security staff have advised students not to leave valuables in their vehicles. (iStock)

As per police, the accused, Suresh Kumar, 37, is a drug addict, but was not involved in other theft incidents at PU.

On July 10, Vakil Singh, a resident of Boys Hostel number 1, had parked his Maruti Suzuki WagonR car at the Verka Booth in PU market, when his wallet containing ₹2,500 in cash and some documents was stolen from it.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station on Singh’s complaint.

Following a string of theft incidents at the varsity, the PU security staff have advised students not to leave valuables in their vehicles and also asked security guards to maintain vigil in civil dress.

