Six arrested with 1.2 kg heroin; 1.14-crore drug money recovered

The police arrested six persons, including three from Madhya Pradesh (MP), with 1.2 kg of heroin, ₹1.14-crore drug money, and a .315 bore pistol from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Lovejeet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh of Panjwar village in Tarn Taran, Sukhmanjeet Singh of Heir village in Amritsar, and Sashaak Wadhwan, Neeraj Wadhwan and Abhishek Wadhwan of MP.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said a team comprising deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Arun Sharma and crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge Prabhjeet Singh registered a case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against Lovejeet and Sukhwinder.

“Both the accused were arrested by the police. A recovery of 600 gm of heroin and an illegal country-made pistol of .315 bore, a live cartridge and a motorcycle was made from Lovejeet. Similarly, 600 gm of heroin along with ₹8 lakh of drug money were recovered from Sukhwinder,” he said.

“During their interrogation, the accused revealed involvement of four other accused in their network. On the basis of their statement, a recovery of ₹5-lakh drug money and a scooter were made from Sukhmanjeet. Similarly, ₹17-lakh drug money and a scooter were recovered from Sashaak Wadhwan,” he said.

He further said Neeraj Wadhwan and Abhishek Wadhwan were arrested and drug money of ₹36.60 lakh and ₹47.50 lakh were recovered from them respectively.

According to the police, the accused had been sending drug money in various parts of the country by concealing it in artificial jewellery boxes. The accused had been sending money filled boxes in buses, said the police.

