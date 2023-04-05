After a video of miscreants assaulting a cyclist with sharp-edged weapons and snatching his mobile phone in Sherpur area went viral, the police arrested two men in connection with the case.

Two held after after video of assault, robbery goes viral in Ludhiana

One of the accused had injured himself in a bid to escape from police custody.

The accused have been identified as Karan Kumar, 32, and Rawinder Singh Rinku, 30, both residents of Habib Road near Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The police have recovered 11 snatched mobiles, a motorcycle without a number plate and ₹5,000 cash from their possession.

In the video, the accused could be seen dragging the cyclist from his hair. The victim resisted and confronted assailants till they assaulted him again with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that on Sunday, the victim was crossing from Sherpur area on his cycle. The accused, who were on a bike, intercepted his way, assaulted him and snatched his mobile phone. The man fell on the road in while resisting.

Sidhu said the accused assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled after leaving him injured.

The victim, who is still unknown, has not filed a police complaint. However, a man who owns a workshop near the spot witnessed the incident and reported it to the police on Monday evening. The police team traced both the accused and arrested them.

Taking suo motu action, police lodged an FIR under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that on Tuesday when the police personnel took Karan out of the lockup for questioning, he tried to escape.

The main gate of the police station was shut due to which he climbed up and when jumped outside, he fell and fractured his arm. The police nabbed the accused.

The police have lodged another FIR for attempting to escape from the police custody.

Karan is facing trial in two cases including theft and drug peddling.

The commissioner of police further stated that as the police station Moti Nagar has solved the case within hours, SHO inspector Nardev Singh has been awarded with a DGP disc and ₹11,000. His team of 11 police personnel has also been rewarded.