Two held with 110 gm heroin in Ludhiana

The Anti Narcotic Cell -1 of Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, have arrested two men for drug peddling and recovered 110 gm heroin and 11 mobile phones from their possession.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were traveling in a car, which the police have confiscated.

The accused have been identified as Karamjit Singh alias Karmu, 26, of Akhara village in Ludhiana and Parveen Kumar, 36, of New Bank Colony in Mullanpur Dakha.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Investigation) said that the police arrested the accused near fire brigade station near Dholewal following a tip-off when they were stopped for checking.

The police recovered 110 gm heroin, 20 empty pouches, an electronic weighing machine and 11 mobile phones from their possession.

The ADCP added that a case under sections 21B, 29, 61, 85 the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 6 police station. The accused told the police that they used to mortgage the mobile phones and other valuables of the addicts in exchange of drugs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, the officer said that Karamjit was already facing trial in 7 cases of drug peddling, while a total of six cases of drug peddling were registered against Parveen Kumar. He was convicted by the court in some of the cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON