Police arrests 3 persons with drugs in different parts of Ludhiana city

Three persons were caught on charges of drug peddling from different parts of the city on Tuesday.

In the first case, Jodhewal police arrested a man with 10kg poppy husk near the T-point in Kakowal village. The accused was identified as Ajay alias Tidda of Puri Vihar on Kailash Nagar Road.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused was nabbed following a tip-off. A case under Sections 15-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, the Daba police arrested two persons with 6gm heroin and an electronic weighing machine. The accused were identified as Pritpal Singh of Sahibzada Fateh Singh Nagar and Mahesh Kumar of Kot Mangal Singh.

Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Jagtar Singh said police had set up a checkpoint at Tibba Chowk in Lohara and stopped two accused, who were passing from the area on a motorcycle, on the basis of suspicion. On frisking, they recovered heroin, an electronic weighing machine and some pouches from the duo’s possession. A case under Sections 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them.

