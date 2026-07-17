Police attach five houses worth 5 cr under NDPS act

Police have attached six residential houses worth ₹5.29 crore across Kashmir under NDPS Act, officials said

The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of duly constituted police team, executive magistrate, Lambardar and Chowkidar, ensuring full compliance with all legal procedures and maintaining transparency, a police spokesperson said. (File)

They said that four houses have been attached in Srinagar while one house each has been attached in South Kashmir’s Kulgam and Shopian districts.

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A police spokesperson said that the four houses attached in Srinagar were valued at ₹3.34 Crore.

“In a major action against drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar police has attached four immovable properties worth ₹3,34,51,957 under the provisions of Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,” a police spokesperson said.

The attachment was carried out by Safakadal police station during the investigation of NDPS cases.

“The properties have been identified as illegally acquired assets derived from proceeds of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances,” the spokesperson said.

The attached properties include a three-storey residential house valued at ₹1,19,90,765, situated at Estate Nawakadal, belonging to Adnan Lateef Sheikh allegedly involved in a case registered under Section 8/22 of NDPS Act, a single-storey residential house valued at ₹1,18,28,965 at Estate Palpora, belonging to Danyal Ahmad Bisati Noorbagh allegedly involved in FIR under Sections 8/20, 29 of NDPS Act; a double-storey residential house valued at ₹71,31,905 situated at Estate Barthana, Qammerwari, belonging to Shahid Gul allegedly involved in FIR under Section 8/20 NDPS; and a single-storey residential house constructed valued at ₹25,00,322, situated at Estate Goripora, belonging to Adil Ahmad Mir allegedly involved in FIR under Sections 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of Safakadal police station.

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused have been served with attachment orders and have been prohibited from selling, leasing, mortgaging, transferring or otherwise disposing of the attached properties, or creating any third-party interest therein, without prior permission of the competent authority,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused have been served with attachment orders and have been prohibited from selling, leasing, mortgaging, transferring or otherwise disposing of the attached properties, or creating any third-party interest therein, without prior permission of the competent authority,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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In Kulgam, the police attached property worth ₹1.63 crore.

“J&K Police in coordination with the revenue department, attached a two-storeyed residential house worth approximately ₹1.63 crore belonging to Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Tantarypora, under the relevant provisions of law pursuant to the orders of the competent authority,” the spokesperson said.

The accused is allegedly involved in four NDPS cases.

In Shopian, police have attached a residential house valued at ₹32,11,812 belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Mir , of Melhura Zainapora. “The property was identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal trade of drugs and narcotics. Accordingly, the said property has been attached in connection with FIR No. 93/2022 of Zainapora police station,” the spokesperson said.

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The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of duly constituted police team, executive magistrate, Lambardar and Chowkidar, ensuring full compliance with all legal procedures and maintaining transparency, the spokesperson said.