Ambala man duped of 1.8 crore, 9 booked

Police have booked nine people for duping an Ambala resident of ₹1.8 crore by luring him with profit through the sale of ginseng, a traditional East Asian medicinal plant.

The accused have been identified as Rifakat and his wife, Harpreet, Gurpreet and Kamal, all residents of Uttar Pradesh; Suresh of Kurukshetra; Sonipal and his wife, both locals; and Binder from Uttarakhand.

As per experts, in traditional East Asian medicine, ginseng is used for a variety of diseases, including cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and is also known to promote immune function and central nervous system function, apart from relieving stress.

The complainant, Sagar Chaudhary, a resident of Durga Nagar in Ambala Cantonment, said Binder introduced him to Suresh, Gurpreet and Harpreet, who deal in ginseng and were intending to sell it to Sonipal. He alleged that he was assured that if he paid a share of ₹1.8 crore, the herb can be further sold to a doctor for huge profit that will be shared. However, the accused neither fulfilled the promise nor returned his money.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said a case under Sections 120-B, 406, 420 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Mahesh Nagar police station.

In another case of fraud, Ambala police have booked two Jalandhar resident, Amit and Karan Khanujia, for duping three locals on the pretext of helping them land clerical jobs at Military Engineering Services (MES) in Jalandhar.

The complainant, Satish Kumar, alleged that the accused took ₹7.5 lakh from them and even provided documents, along with ID cards, but all were found to be fake.