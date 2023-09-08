News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hoshiarpur: Woman ends life, couple booked

Hoshiarpur: Woman ends life, couple booked

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Sep 08, 2023 12:00 AM IST

The victim’s family is, however, alleging harassment at a police station; deputy superintendent of police (rural) Talwinder Singh denied the allegations of the woman being harassed by any police official

The police booked a couple for suicide abetment after a woman of Bassi Nau village ended her life on Thursday. The victim’s family is, however, alleging harassment at a police station.

The DSP said on the statement of the son of the deceased, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the couple, with whom the complaint party had a dispute.
The DSP said on the statement of the son of the deceased, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the couple, with whom the complaint party had a dispute.

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Talwinder Singh denied the allegations of the woman being harassed by any police official.

The DSP said on the statement of the son of the deceased, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the couple, with whom the complaint party had a dispute. The couple had gifted a piece of land to the family of the deceased which they were now reclaiming. The two sides engaged in heated arguments in the police stationm where they were called for settlement. It’s yet not clear if the woman ended her life due to the insult or for the fear of losing the land, said the police.

The deceased woman’s son told the media that his parents had gone to Hariana police station in connection with a land dispute where they were harassed and his father was taken into custody. Embarrassed over the incident, his mother took the extreme step after returning home, he added. He revealed that his mother was taken to the civil hospital, where she died.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out