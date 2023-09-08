Hoshiarpur: Woman ends life, couple booked

The police booked a couple for suicide abetment after a woman of Bassi Nau village ended her life on Thursday. The victim’s family is, however, alleging harassment at a police station. The DSP said on the statement of the son of the deceased, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the couple, with whom the complaint party had a dispute.

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Talwinder Singh denied the allegations of the woman being harassed by any police official.

The couple had gifted a piece of land to the family of the deceased which they were now reclaiming. The two sides engaged in heated arguments in the police stationm where they were called for settlement. It's yet not clear if the woman ended her life due to the insult or for the fear of losing the land, said the police.

The deceased woman’s son told the media that his parents had gone to Hariana police station in connection with a land dispute where they were harassed and his father was taken into custody. Embarrassed over the incident, his mother took the extreme step after returning home, he added. He revealed that his mother was taken to the civil hospital, where she died.

