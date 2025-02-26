Police bulldoze properties of 2 drug peddlers in Ludhiana

Ludhiana : In a first-of-its-kind action, Punjab Police demolished illegally built houses of a drug smuggler at Talwandi village near Ladhowal and in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar of Dugri in Ludhiana district on Monday, officials familiar with the matter said. In a first-of-its-kind action, Punjab Police demolished illegally built houses of a drug smuggler at Talwandi village near Ladhowal and in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar of Dugri in Ludhiana district on Monday, officials familiar with the matter said.

The illegal properties belonging to Sonu of Talwandi village and Rahul Hans of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, near Dugri, were razed with bulldozer. Sonu and his family are involved in six cases of drug trafficking and Rahul was arrested by Dugri police in 2024 after recovery of more than 41,000 intoxicating tablets and ₹2.15 lakh drug money.

The police team reached Talwandi Kalan village in the wee hours on Tuesday with a bulldozer. The police got the house vacated and demolished the walls and gates. The family or the villages did not show any resistance. The police team later moved to Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar in Dugri and bulldozed the house of another drug peddling accused Rahul. Heavy police teams were deputed in the area to avoid any untoward situation.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said both drug peddlers were habitual offenders and these properties were constructed using money obtained from sale of drugs. Police have identified 78 such peddlers residing in areas falling under Ludhiana police commissionerate, Chahal said, adding all their properties which are either illegal or have been built using drug money will be demolished in the coming days. He also added that Ludhiana commissionerate police have written to the Ludhiana municipal corporation seeking further details. The vehicles purchased using the same money will also be seized by the police, he added.