Sangrur: Three held for duping eCommerce companies of ₹19L
Police busted an eCommerce fraud gang in India, arresting three people who allegedly created fake IDs to order mobile phones and claim refunds for defects. The trio took around INR19.68 lakh ($26,600) from companies including Flipkart, police said. A fourth suspect is still on the run. The accused sold the mobiles in the market after receiving refunds.
Local police claimed to have busted a gang of fraudsters, who duped eCommerce companies by creating fake IDs.
Three persons have been arrested and ₹3 lakh have been recovered from them, police said.
The accused have been identified as Ishu Garn, Ram Chandra alias Mangla and Rajesh Saini, residents of Khanauri, while the fourth accused Ravinder Kumar is still absconding.
The accused used to create fake IDs, order mobiles and then take refunds citing defects in mobiles. “So far they have taken around ₹19.68 lakh on the pretext of defective mobile phones. The accused later sold these mobile phones in the market,” the cops said.
Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said that the accused had duped eCommerce company Flipkart by creating 82 fake IDs.
“The accused had ordered 82 mobile phones from the company from separate IDs and later lodged return requests citing defects in the mobiles. They deliberately used to give pickup locations of places where the facility was not available. In such circumstances, the company used to return the money before getting the article back. They took advantage of this loophole and duped the company,” the SSP said.
DSP (D) Karan Bir Singh said that an FIR of similar nature was also registered against Ishu Garg and Ravinder Kumar at the Hyderabad city police station.