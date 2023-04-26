Sangrur: Three held for duping eCommerce companies of 19L

Local police claimed to have busted a gang of fraudsters, who duped eCommerce companies by creating fake IDs.

The accused have been identified as Ishu Garn, Ram Chandra alias Mangla and Rajesh Saini, residents of Khanauri, while the fourth accused Ravinder Kumar is still absconding.

Three persons have been arrested and ₹3 lakh have been recovered from them, police said.

The accused used to create fake IDs, order mobiles and then take refunds citing defects in mobiles. “So far they have taken around ₹19.68 lakh on the pretext of defective mobile phones. The accused later sold these mobile phones in the market,” the cops said.

Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said that the accused had duped eCommerce company Flipkart by creating 82 fake IDs.

“The accused had ordered 82 mobile phones from the company from separate IDs and later lodged return requests citing defects in the mobiles. They deliberately used to give pickup locations of places where the facility was not available. In such circumstances, the company used to return the money before getting the article back. They took advantage of this loophole and duped the company,” the SSP said.

DSP (D) Karan Bir Singh said that an FIR of similar nature was also registered against Ishu Garg and Ravinder Kumar at the Hyderabad city police station.