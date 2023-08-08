Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of four members in Panipat

Police’s Crime Investigation Agency have busted a gang of alleged vehicle lifters with the arrest of four members.

The arrested accused have been identified as Parveen Kumar of Sisana village, Rahul of Kharkhoda, Devender of Sisana village in Sonipat, while the fourth accused Ravneek Singh was a scrap dealer from Subhash Nagar of New Delhi and he used to purchased stolen vehicles from the accused and later sold their parts at lower prices.

Teams also recovered a motorcycle, four-wheeler parts including five engines, 16 tyres, nine windows and ₹4,500 from their possession.

Sharing details about the arrests, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Mayank Mishra said the accused Praveen was the mastermind and that the gang would target mini pick-up trucks and sell their parts in New Delhi. During the investigation, it was found that they would sell the stolen vehicles to Ravnik at ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 and Ravnik further sold the parts to different shops in Delhi.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in nine theft cases — four in Delhi, three in Panipat and one each in Jhajjar and Rohtak, the ASP said, adding that Parveen and Rahul have a criminal history and have previously been booked in eight cases in Sonipat, Panipat, Rohtak and Bhiwani.

