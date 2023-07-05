Sex racket busted in Baramulla, two women among six persons arrested

The police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a sex racket in Baramulla and arrested six persons, including two women.

Police had received information through sources that some persons are involved in immoral activities in a rented house near Baramulla bus stand. Acting upon the tip-off, a police party led by Baramulla SHO busted the racket.

The police said the racket was run by a tenant identified as Lateef Ahmad Chechi of Malangam Bandipora, besides, Altaf Ahmad Dar of Kralhar Baramulla, Khurshid Ahmad Chechi of Malangam Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Khan of Qazi Hamam Baramulla and two women sex workers were also detained.

“A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated. Police once again requested the people to do tenant verification before giving their houses/rooms or shops on rent,” the spokesman said.