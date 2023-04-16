Mohali police nab snatchers targeting women working at night

The local police have busted a gang of snatchers who had been targeting women working at night at various IT and call centre companies in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, Mohali.

The accused in the custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

As many as 44 stolen mobile phones, a tablet, three watches, a digital camera and five handbags have been recovered from the three arrested gang members, all aged less than 23.

The arrested trio was identified as Ankit of Phase 11, and Satpal and Raj Kumar of Sohana.The fourth gang member, Varun Gupta of Kharar, is at large. A hunt is on to nab him, said police.

Sharing details, Baljinder Singh Mand, in-charge, Phase 8B police post, said Ankit, 23, and Rajkumar, 18, were college and school dropouts, respectively, while Satpal was illiterate.

He said they had been targeting women entering or leaving various companies in Phase 8-B, Industrial Area, late at night. “While women would be engaged in texting or talking on phones, the gang members riding motorcycles would swoop in from behind and flee with their mobile phones or handbags,” he added.

They had also been snatching gadgets from children playing outside houses and at parks.

Later, they would sell off the snatched phones and electronic gadgets in the market.

Among their victims was a Ludhiana resident, Shiwani Sharma, who had visited Phase 8B for a job interview on April 12.

As per her husband, Anshul Sharma, while his wife was stepping out of the office, two men on a motorcycle snatched her mobile phone and fled.

After police were informed, a snatching case was registered on April 13 and check posts were laid around Phase 8B that helped police nab the three snatchers. They were produced before a court and sent to police remand.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed a series of snatchings in the area that led to the recovery of 44 mobile phones and other valuables.

