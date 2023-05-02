Terrorists’ hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban, IED recovered

Police on Monday busted a terror hideout and recovered ammunition in Ramban district, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered two rifle grenades, two IEDs, a detonator with wire, 17 cartridges of AK-47 and other ammunition from the hideout in Ramban. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shuttering details, a police officer said, “An information was received through reliable sources regarding the presence of some arms, ammunition and related material in the far flung hilly and forested area of tehsil Khari.”

Acting swiftly on the input, a search operation by the police and special operations group from Banihal was launched in the Burzalla forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched.

“During searches, a militant hideout was unearthed from which ammunition among other things were recovered,” the officer said. The seizure included two rifle grenades, an UBGL, a wireless set with antenna (without battery), two IEDs, a detonator with wire, 17 cartridges of AK-47, seven cartridges of 9 mm ammunition and a jacket besides a pair of black leather shoes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under section 4 of the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at Banihal police station and an investigation initiated.