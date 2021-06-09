Police cane-charge protesters demanding jobs in Patiala

The district police on Tuesday resorted to cane-charging to disperse protestors demanding jobs under the banner of Unemployed Teachers’ Sanjha Morcha here.

The police also detained over 100 youths when they attempted to march towards chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence. The agitators were stopped near the YPS Chowk.

Sukhwinder Singh, state president of Unemployed BEd TET Pass Union, said a joint forum has been constituted under which the jobless physical education teachers, multipurpose health workers, PTI teachers and art and craft union have come together to voice their concerns.

“The police resort to lathicharge every time we try to protest near the CM’s residence. We were holding a peaceful protest when the police used force. The government has completely ignored our demand,” he said.

He added that despite multiple assurances of recruitment, the government failed to keep its word.

The union demanded that instead of making lame excuses, the state government should immediately advertise vacant posts in the respective departments.

“We are well qualified and have cleared all eligibility tests, but the government is testing our patience and exploiting us by not opening any job opportunities, especially in the education department,” the union members said.