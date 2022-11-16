Police crackdown in Mohali: 5 PG owners booked for violating tenant verification norms

Tightening the noose around those renting out properties without tenant verification, Mohali police on Tuesday booked five paying guest (PG) accommodation owners.

Launching search and cordon operations early in the morning around 6am, police teams raided societies, residential areas and shopping malls, mainly in Zirakpur, Kharar, Dera Bassi and Sohana village of the district.

Prominent areas where the teams, led by DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, SSP Sandeep Garg, SP Rural Navreet Singh Virk and SP (detective) Amandeep Brar,

conducted surprise raids included GPB, Nagolia Society in Kharar, TDI Society on Airport road near Kharar, Bestech Mall in Phase 11, besides other societies and shopping complexes. The operation caused some panic among the residents.

According to cops, students and some people from outside Mohali were found residing in PGs without verification. The owners of such PGs have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). If their guilt is proven, they may face jail time up to six months or a fine of up to ₹1,000 or both.

SSP Garg said, “We have a zero-tolerance policy against those who don’t get their tenants verified. By doing so, they may end up unknowingly harbouring anti-social elements, who may in turn pose a risk to law and order.”

Most violations at Sohana

According to the police, the least number of violations were found in high-rise residential societies as residents’ welfare associations here work in coordination with the police for ensuring compliance of tenancy norms.

“Most PGs that were found violating tenant verification norms were located in Sohana village, where a few notices were also issued,” shared a cop.

71 suspects rounded up

Police also rounded up 71 suspects across Mohali, mainly history-sheeters or those who had criminal cases, such as snatching and thefts, registered against them. Other than this, police also seized 16 vehicles parked inside societies which had remained unattended for over a year.

According to sources, seven persons were booked in drug cases after checking at flats. “Though the contraband recovered was in small quantity, the cases were registered. We also found people smoking hookah at their place during checking,” shared a senior police official part of the search operation.

Meanwhile, Mohali SSP Garg said, “It has been observed that notorious elements from other states or cities take shelter here after committing crimes and thus the search operations were launched. The search was aimed at instilling a sense of security among residents and creating fear in the minds of criminals.”

He added that residents can alert police regarding notorious elements on his WhatsApp number 80541-00112.