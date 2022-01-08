Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Police enforce night curfew in Ludhiana

The police carried out drives to keep residents from venturing out during night curfew in Ludhiana, while also forcing shut businesses operating past 10
The police forced shut businesses past operating past 10pm toiled hard to keep residents from venturing out during night curfew in Ludhiana. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 05:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Police on Thursday night forced shut eateries, shops in the vicinity of Haibowal, Dandi Swami road, Humbran road and a few liquor vends near the railway station that they found operating past the 10pm curfew.

The authorities did not issue challans to the businesses, but warned them of strict action in case of future violation.

Police vehicles made announcements in the evening informing the shopkeepers, malls, and restaurants to shut down operations by 10pm and carried out patrols to ensure none of the businesses remained open.

The state government had imposed a night curfew in the state from Tuesday in the wake of the rising Covid cases. Residents, however, continue to flout the norms, offering excuses about not being aware of the night curfew being imposed again.

Notably, in addition to the patrol carried out to ensure that businesses are shut down at time, police have been carrying out drives to ensure no individuals were found flouting the curfew.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said people with medical emergencies, delivery vehicles and people travelling to transport hubs were allowed to move during curfew hours adding that the rationale behind the curfew was to discourage social gatherings at night.

