Police, excise dept recover 95,000 litre lahan, 100 bottles of illicit liquor in Ludhiana

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff 2 of the police commissionerate, along with an excise department team on Tuesday recovered 95,000 litre lahan (hooch) and 100 bottles of country-made illicit liquor during a raid at the banks of Sutlej river near the Khera Bet village.

The team also seized 16 drums and other utensils that were being used for preparing and storing liquor

Police have booked as many as 12 persons in this case but no arrests have been made yet.

These accused, identified as Harjinder Singh, Shinder, Binder Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Saavni, Mahinder Singh, Gabbar, Gurnam Singh, Raji, Preet Singh, Bittu, Rupa, Diya Shanna, are all residents of Jalandhar district.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge CIA-2, said the joint team conducted the raid following a tip-off, adding that the accused managed to flee from the spot prior to their arrival. He said the recovered lahan was disposed of on the spot.

A case under section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at the Ladhowal police station.

