Ladhowal triple murder case: Police check makeshift houses of nomads

Three days after the murder of retired assistant sub-inspector, his wife and son, police on Wednesday expanded their investigation and conducted checks on makeshift houses of nomads on the periphery of the village. Notably, one bike owned by Gurwinder Singh, son of the victim, is also missing. (iStock)

However, the police failed to get any leads from there.

Retired assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, 65, his wife Paramjeet Kaur, 60, and son Gurwinder Singh alias Pali Grewal, 30, were found dead in their house in Noorpur Bet village in Ladhowal on Sunday night. The matter came to light when Sumandeep Kaur, daughter of the ASI, sent her husband Jagmeet to her parents’ house after no one was answering her calls.

Jagmeet Singh, along with the village Sarpanch Gurdev Singh, reached the house. The main gate of the house was open while the lobby gate was bolted from inside. The duo were shocked to see the dead bodies lying in the lobby and bedroom.

The police are working on different theories to solve the triple murder case that has shocked the city.

According to police sources, the police came to know that some suspects, who had covered their faces with cloth, were seen on the backside of the house of the victim on Saturday.

The onlookers also claimed that the suspects had a red bike. Notably, one bike owned by Gurwinder Singh, son of the victim, is also missing.

The police suspect that the robbers have driven away the bike after executing the murders.

The police expanded their circle of investigation on Wednesday and also conducted checks on makeshift houses of nomads on the periphery of the village, but found nothing.

As no CCTVs were installed in that part of the village, the police have found no clue yet. According to police officials, the police are investigating the robbery angle but they have not ruled out involvement of some acquaintance of the family behind the crime.

The Ladhowal police lodged an FIR under sections 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 302 (murder) of the IPC against unidentified accused following the statement of Sumandeep.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON