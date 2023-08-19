5-crore properties of drug dealers frozen in Tarn Taran

Police on Friday froze ₹5-crore properties of 10 drug dealers in Tarn Taran district.

The accused drug dealers were arrested with commercial quantity of drugs, including heroin and intoxicated tablets, by the district police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said one of the accused belongs to Ferozepur, while the other nine are from Tarn Taran. He said frozen properties include residential houses, agricultural land, a car and a motorcycle. He said preliminary investigation found that the properties were accumulated with the help of drug money.

The accused are identified as Harjinder Singh of Wan Tara Singh village, Jaipal Singh of Sarhali, Surjit Singh of Patti, Jagtar Singh of Khemkaran, Kuldeep Singh of Tarn Taran, Kuldeep Singh, alias Saba, of Shingarpura village, Pritpal Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Harike, Akashdeep Singh of Buh, and Gurbaz Singh of Manihala Jai Singh village in Ferozepur.

According to the police, 17-kg and 16-kg heroin was recovered from Harjinder Singh of Khalra and Kuldeep Singh of Tarn Taran respectively. Similarly, 250-gm to 1-kg heroin was seized from the other accused. All accused have been facing NDPS cases from 2013 to 2023.

