Police informer killed in road mishap in Abohar

: A 32-year-old man died in an accident when he along with a police team were on their way to nab drug peddlers at Abohar in Fazilka district on Sunday.

As per information, Vikas Kumar of Abohar was reportedly an informer of the police. On Saturday, when he was chasing drug peddlers in his vehicle along with a police team that was in a separate vehicle, a vehicle hit Vikas’s car at Patti Bila village following which his car rammed into a tree. He died on the spot. The deceased is survived by wife and a daughter.

His family has demanded a government job besides compensation. Gurwinder Singh, superintendent of police, Fazilka, assured his family of all possible help. The body was handed over to the kin after the post-mortem examination.