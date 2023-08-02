Police initiated a murder probe after a Nepalese labourer allegedly thrashed his friend to death after a dispute over ₹50.

Nepalese man thrashes friend to death after dispute over ₹ 50 in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Inerjit Mukhia of Bara district, Nepal. He resided with the victim, Shiv Nath, who hails Bihar, in a tubewell room in Dhilwan village.

Sharing details about the incident, police officials said the duo were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. Late at night, Inerjit brought home a bottle of liquor. He then demanded ₹50 from Shiv Nath as part of his share and that resulted in a verbal argument between the two.

In a fit of rage, Inerjit grabbed a wooden stick from the nearby fields and attacked Shiv Nath. He then went to sleep in a drunken state without realising that he had beaten Shiv Nath to death. He fled from the spot after realising his actions in the morning.

Locals later stumbled upon the body, following which they alerted local police.

Following the complaint, Samrala police apprehended Inderjit within hours of the incident and sent the victim’s body for an autopsy.

Both the accused and the victim had been residing in Punjab for an extended period and working as labourers.

Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Waryam Singh said a murder case has been registered against the accused at the Samrala police station.

