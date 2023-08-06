Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mystery shrouds death of man, woman in Panchkula

Mystery shrouds death of man, woman in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 06, 2023 04:04 AM IST

The man was found dead in the Apple market in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Saturday; he was later identified as Krishan Kumar of Mauli village, Chandigarh

Police have launched probes after the bodies of a man and woman were found under mysterious circumstances in separate cases over the past 24 hours.

Panchkula police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. (iStock)
Panchkula police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. (iStock)

The man was found dead in the Apple market in Sector 20 on Saturday. He was later identified as Krishan Kumar of Mauli village, Chandigarh. Police received information about the man lying dead in the market on Saturday afternoon. They shifted the body to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for autopsy.

Earlier on Friday night, a 22-year-old woman was found dead in the bushes near Hotel Bella Vista in Sector 5.

Police said the woman lived in Raipur Rani and worked at Shiksha Sadan in Sector 5. She had left office for home in the evening and her body was found later at night.

The autopsy was conducted by a board of doctors at the Panchkula civil hospital and poison was detected in the woman’s body. Police have not ruled out suicide by poisoning. The body was handed over to the family for last rites.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out