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Police lapses sink snatching case; two acquitted by Panchkula court

The court of sessions judge acquitted 47-year-old Gagan, a resident of Ambala, and 36-year-old Lavi Arora, from Muktsar district in Punjab

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Brijender Gaur, Panchkula
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Highlighting serious lapses in the investigation by Panchkula Police, a local court acquitted two men accused in a gold earrings snatching case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The case was registered at Sector 14 police station under Sections 379-A (303BNS- theft) and 411(317BNS- stolen property) of the IPC on March 22, 2024. (HT File)

The court of sessions judge acquitted 47-year-old Gagan, a resident of Ambala, and 36-year-old Lavi Arora, from Muktsar district in Punjab. Both were residing in Bhabhat, Zirakpur, at the time of the incident.

The court pointed out multiple shortcomings in the prosecution’s case. It observed that the complainant had failed to mention any physical description of the accused in her initial complaint and was not certain about their identity during her testimony, stating that the accused only “looked like” the offenders.

The court further held that the identification process was flawed. No proper Test Identification Parade (TIP) was conducted before a magistrate, and only police personnel were mixed with the accused during identification, rendering the process unreliable.

The prosecution’s case was also weakened as the complainant’s husband, the only eyewitness, was not examined due to ill health. Moreover, no independent witnesses were joined during the arrest, recording of disclosure statements or recovery of the stolen property.

In its April 10 order, the court held that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt and granted the benefit of doubt to both accused, acquitting them of all charges.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Police lapses sink snatching case; two acquitted by Panchkula court
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Police lapses sink snatching case; two acquitted by Panchkula court
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