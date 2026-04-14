Police lapses sink snatching case; two acquitted by Panchkula court

Highlighting serious lapses in the investigation by Panchkula Police, a local court acquitted two men accused in a gold earrings snatching case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The case was registered at Sector 14 police station under Sections 379-A (303BNS- theft) and 411(317BNS- stolen property) of the IPC on March 22, 2024. (HT File)

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The court of sessions judge acquitted 47-year-old Gagan, a resident of Ambala, and 36-year-old Lavi Arora, from Muktsar district in Punjab. Both were residing in Bhabhat, Zirakpur, at the time of the incident.

The court pointed out multiple shortcomings in the prosecution’s case. It observed that the complainant had failed to mention any physical description of the accused in her initial complaint and was not certain about their identity during her testimony, stating that the accused only “looked like” the offenders.

The court further held that the identification process was flawed. No proper Test Identification Parade (TIP) was conducted before a magistrate, and only police personnel were mixed with the accused during identification, rendering the process unreliable.

The prosecution’s case was also weakened as the complainant’s husband, the only eyewitness, was not examined due to ill health. Moreover, no independent witnesses were joined during the arrest, recording of disclosure statements or recovery of the stolen property.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also noted that the investigating officer failed to collect any CCTV footage from the scene or nearby areas to support the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also noted that the investigating officer failed to collect any CCTV footage from the scene or nearby areas to support the case. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The case was registered at Sector 14 police station under Sections 379-A (303BNS- theft) and 411(317BNS- stolen property) of the IPC on March 22, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case was registered at Sector 14 police station under Sections 379-A (303BNS- theft) and 411(317BNS- stolen property) of the IPC on March 22, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, Anita, a resident of Sector 16, was returning home with her husband from Rehri Market in Sector 9 when the incident occurred. As they were getting down from a rickshaw outside their house, two motorcycle-borne youths approached from behind and one of them snatched her gold earrings before fleeing. The complainant could not note the registration number of the motorcycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, Anita, a resident of Sector 16, was returning home with her husband from Rehri Market in Sector 9 when the incident occurred. As they were getting down from a rickshaw outside their house, two motorcycle-borne youths approached from behind and one of them snatched her gold earrings before fleeing. The complainant could not note the registration number of the motorcycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During investigation, police claimed that the accused had been arrested by Zirakpur police in a similar case and was lodged in Patiala jail. They were later brought on production warrants and formally arrested in this case. The police also claimed recovery of the stolen earrings on the basis of their disclosure statements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During investigation, police claimed that the accused had been arrested by Zirakpur police in a similar case and was lodged in Patiala jail. They were later brought on production warrants and formally arrested in this case. The police also claimed recovery of the stolen earrings on the basis of their disclosure statements. {{/usCountry}}

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In its April 10 order, the court held that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt and granted the benefit of doubt to both accused, acquitting them of all charges.

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