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Police nab 3 shooters from Bhutan border in Batala double murder case

In a joint operation with the central agencies, Punjab Police arrested three key accused wanted in the Batala double murder case from the Indo-Bhutan border in West Bengal while they were attempting to flee, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:06 am IST
By HT Correspondents
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Chandigarh/Batala : In a joint operation with the central agencies, Punjab Police arrested three key accused wanted in the Batala double murder case from the Indo-Bhutan border in West Bengal while they were attempting to flee, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The case pertains to a shooting incident that took place on April 27 in Bhoma village in Batala when four motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on three men who were out for an evening walk. In the attack, Kashmir Singh, 40, and Jugraj Singh, 19, a local kabaddi player, were killed on the spot. Another youth, also named Jugraj Singh, 18, survived with severe bullet wounds.

The accused were allegedly linked to a foreign-based fugitive gangster, Happy Jatt, police said.

The case pertains to a shooting incident that took place on April 27 in Bhoma village in Batala when four motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on three men who were out for an evening walk. In the attack, Kashmir Singh, 40, and Jugraj Singh, 19, a local kabaddi player, were killed on the spot. Another youth, also named Jugraj Singh, 18, survived with severe bullet wounds.

Sharing details, the DGP said that “Operation Nest Wrecker’ was jointly carried out by anti-gangster task force (AGTF), Punjab, overseas fugitive tracking and extradition cell (OFTEC), Punjab, headed by inspector general of police (IGP) Ashish Choudhary and Batala police.

Those arrested have been identified as Jatin Singh of Kathunangal in Amritsar, Sajandeep Singh of Sangar Kot village in TarnTaran and Mehakdeep Singh of Balia Manjpur in Amritsar. Jatin has a criminal background with multiple criminal cases under Arms Act, NDPS Act, registered against him, police said.

A case under Sections 103 and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act has already been registered at the Ghuman police station in Batala.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Police nab 3 shooters from Bhutan border in Batala double murder case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Police nab 3 shooters from Bhutan border in Batala double murder case
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