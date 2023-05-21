Three held with 5 pistols, 14 live cartridges in Mohali

Police on Friday evening nabbed three men, including a murder accused, near a petrol pump located at the Airport Road in Sohana and recovered five pistols along with 14 live cartridges from their possession, officials said at a media briefing on Saturday. The accused were identified as Rajwinder Singh, 31, of Mudki village, Ferozepur, Lovepreet Singh, 28, of Dhilwan village, Gurdaspur and Pulkit Mehta, 27, of Gurugram, Haryana.

Mohali police officials with the seized weapons in Mohali on Saturday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acting on a tip of, a team headed by Amandeep Singh Brar, SP (investigation), DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu and inspector Shiv Kumar nabbed the trio with four.32 bore pistols and a .30 bore pistol.

The accused Rajwinder was earlier convicted for a murder of a businessman in Gurugram in 2018, he was out on parole. Besides this, he was also booked in an Arms Act case in Ganganagar police station in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Lovepreet was booked for harbouring by Gurdaspur police in the past. Police found the pictures of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from the mobiles of the three accused whom they consider their ‘ideal’.

“During interrogation, we found photos and reels of Lawrence Bishnoi in their phones. Inspired by the gangster, the accused want to earn a bigger name than the former in crime. They were arrested while they were coming from Zirakpur towards Mohali. The accused brought weapons from Gurugram and were planning to strike big in Mohali,” said Sandeep Garg, Mohali SSP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Pulkit arranged the weapons for the gang from Gurugram. Our teams are already on a move to trace the suppliers in Gurugram now. Rajinder along with his accomplices wanted to extort money from liquor contractors and from prominent shopkeepers in his native village using these weapons,” a senior police officer said. The key accused Rajwinder belongs to Mudki village in Punjab which is also the native village of gangster Gurpreet Sekhon, a member of Vicky Gounder gang and mastermind of infamous Nabha Jail break case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON